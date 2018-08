SUNCOAST – The good news is more green is on the way for help with red tide.

Governor Rick Scott announced that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is providing an additional $3 million in grant funding to assist communities impacted by red tide.

DEP has already committed $750,000 to Manatee County, nearly $100,000 to Sarasota County, and nearly $190,000 for Collier County.

Gov. Scott issued an executive order last week, declaring a state of emergency due to impacts of red tide.