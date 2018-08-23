Manatee schools name interim deputy superintendent

MANATEE COUNTY – As an investigation into a deputy schools superintendent continues, Doug Wagner has been named interim deputy superintendent of Manatee County Schools.

Manatee County Interim School Superintendent Cynthia Saunders announced yesterday Wagner would replace Ron Ciranna, who is on administrative leave, as investigators look into a major software upgrade, and the spending for it, under Ciranna’s guidance.

Wagner has been the adult, career and technical education executive director and he has been with Manatee County since 2001. Overall he has been an educator for 28 years.