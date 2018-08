SARASOTA COUNTY – Mote Marine took to the air again, and this time what was seen was encouraging.

The results of a manatee count on Tuesday show close to 100 animals — a drastic improvement from a count last week that found only 37 in Sarasota County waters.

Due to the red tide and murky water, last week’s count was hindered. Tuesday’s count shows the number of manatees at about the average for summer population.