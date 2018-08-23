Healing paws spreading smiles along Florida’s West Coast

CLEARWATER – Some furry friends are taking our traditional West coast emotional therapy practice by storm.

“Animal therapy’s been something I’ve been doing for quite a while now, it brings a lot of happiness to people and uhm makes them feel a little relieved about their day,” said Carl Gordon creator of the non-profit organization, Healing Paws Animal Therapy.

Gordon reaches out to organizations and others in need, giving positive reinforcement therapy and helping improve quality of life to others through his two dogs Max and Ruby.

From schools, hospitals and even nursing homes, healing paws animal therapy will appear anywhere they are requested, all free of charge.

At The Preserve at Clearwater assisted living, residents got a taste of what Max and Ruby have to offer, and the reviews are raving.

“They are very, very nice and it is certainly good entertainment. And the dogs are well trained.”

“I love them!”

“I feel very good.”

“I love them, I really love to see them! I love to watch them perform.”

Memory care specialists say the dogs always bring smiles.

“One certain person, she just came in last week, she’s been very anxious. And uh the dogs just brought a big smile to her and I wish they would be here every day,” said Catrina Hartz.

“It brings the smiles when there’s tears, when there’s frustration, when there’s anxiety. An animal, distracts all of that and the focus is on that animal, and we forget what bothered us,” said Jennifer Hill.

“I feel like I won the lottery ticket every day. We’re going to keep on doing more and more and I wish there were more hours in the day,” said Gordon.

If you are interested in joining the healing paws animal therapy team, free training classes and certifications are available for all dog owners and volunteers are always in need. You can go to ‘Healing Paws Animal Therapy – Super Dog Max’ on Facebook, or healingpawsanimaltherapy.com and click the ‘contact’ link for all inquiries.