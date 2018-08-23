FFF: Game of The Week, Bayshore at Sarasota

The Bayshore Bruins, hungry for their first winning season in over a decade, tilted against a Sarasota team with a new face on the sidelines.

“I played Bayshore growing up, I know what type of kids they got. It will be one of those classic grudge matches, everything is gonna be fought for tooth and nail and it’s going to be one of the old school Friday nights.”

Spencer Hodges joined the Sailors coaching staff this year from Braden River, where he served as the Pirates Tight End’s coach. Hodges wasn’t the only Pirate turned Sailor this offseason.

“It’s my first home game here and I’m feeling it, I’m ready.”

Quinn York transferred to Sarasota High School this summer, following coach Hodges and is preparing for a three – three scheme in the box this week against Bayshore. This won’t change his mentality.

“Be there for me team, get my blocks done and the passing game will come.”

Everyone roaming the sidelines in Sarasota knows the job John Biezuns has done North, up 41.

“I know John does a heck of a job down there, he’s turned that place around. We want to focus on us and play a clean game and be as professional as we can and in all three phases.”

Introduce now the road warriors… The Bayshore Bruins. A team with 11 starters returning from 2017, and a nasty defense that held opponents to under 16 points a game.

“Our defense is definitely the catalyst for the year. No doubt.

On the other side of the ball the man who churns the butter and gets things moving is Junior guard, Alex Staley.

The Bruins offensive line will try and move the sticks, headlined by Junior Staley, and a cast of back-up grinders tipping the scale up around 260 L-Bs’s.

“We’ve definitely got some beef. Add it up we are about 1,500 pounds across the board… And they can move, they get going they’ll get on someone and they’ll maul them.”

Big Alex Staley is on a mission this Friday.

“Everyone just has to dominate… All of us on the O-line are awesome and we just have to dominate.”

Two teams entering unblemished at 1-0… Que up the lights for this week’s Friday Football Fever Game of the week.