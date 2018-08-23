Election complaint names school board candidate

SARASOTA – A school board candidate has been implicated in an election violation complaint.

Sarasota resident Cynthia Barrow filed a complaint last week with the state’s Florida Elections Commission against District 4 Sarasota County School Board candidate Karen Rose for allegedly receiving campaign contributions exceeding the state’s legal limit.

Rose is running against longtime school board member Shirley Brown. As of last week, Rose had raised almost $40,000, while Brown had raised more than $53,000.

Barrow, a former Lake County School Board member, alleges that Rose’s campaign accepted contributions earmarked for electioneering prior to the 30–day period before the Aug. 28 primary.

Records do show Barrow has contributed $100 to Brown’s campaign.