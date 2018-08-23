Dogs banned from Florida breweries

Man’s best friends are getting the cold shoulder at local breweries.

Michael Olds, a Bradenton dog owner says it’s time to lighten up.

“I won’t go to the brewery anymore, because if I can’t take my dog, I don’t go anywhere because I can’t take my dog. If I can’t take my dog where I’m going, I won’t go there,” said Olds.

The Florida Department of Health is cracking down on man’s best friend. The code is reminding breweries, dogs are not allowed inside of places that serve food, and according to the Florida Administrative Code, beer is food.

Taylor Young loves taking her 8-month-old labradoodle to breweries, but says this may change.

“I can’t believe that, I love going to breweries and like I said I love taking my dog with me. That was a good place for my dog to go and meet and have a cold beer and hang out and let the dogs mingle,” she said.

Suncoast breweries know dogs are like family to their customers, so 3 Keys Brewing owner, Jeff Douglas, is doing everything he can to keep his customers happy.

“So we’ve always been dog friendly, I mean, people love bringing their dogs to breweries. I think beer and dogs go really well together, they sit on the patio and kind of hang out dogs can lay down on beds, we have snacks and dog bowls, so it’s just a place to hang out with your dog,” said Douglas.

Although many Suncoast breweries allow dogs on their outside patios, pet owners are not going down without a fight. A petition on Change.org has over 21 thousand signatures asking for this rule to be reversed.

“I’ll continue to go to breweries, but maybe not as much as I used to. I would definitely love for it to change so dogs can be accepted everywhere,” said Young.

3 Keys Brewing still allows dogs on their outdoor patio but unless it’s a service dog, your four legged friend has to stay outside.

“It’s nothing the brewer can do about it, I mean it’s nothing we’ve done that says you can bring dogs in, so please don’t blame us,” said Douglas.

Dog owners say they will not be happy until this pet prohibition is lifted.

“Dog people are going to leave and you’re going to have a bunch of stuffy people that are not friendly, because I can’t stand anybody that doesn’t own a dog,” said Olds.