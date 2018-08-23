Children found unresponsive in car, after father and grandfather pass out

SARASOTA – A father and grandfather and are behind bars, charged with two counts of Child Neglect after two kids were found unconscious in a hot car.

The Sarasota Police Department says 51 year old Paul Houle and his son 22 Paul Houle the third were passed out drunk inside a parked car in the 2100 block of Main Street at around 1 p.m. Friday.

The two children, ages four and two, were in the back seat, unresponsive.

A passerby called 911 and when first responders arrived they found that all four windows up, with no air conditioning running and the car was parked directly sunlight.

Both men are charged with two counts of child neglect. SPD spokeswoman Genevieve Judge says with the temperatures as high as they are things could have been much worse.

“We are so grateful that the individual decided to call 911. Many times we hear situations where people don’t want to bother the police or they thought someone else called 911. We would rather hear of an incident multiple times and not hear about it at all, because if this one individual not call 911 we could be sitting here talking about the death of two children,” said Judge.

The children, who are both related to the men, have recovered and are in the care of the Department of Children and Families.