Stay safe near alligators

SARASOTA- “People need to pay attention when they’re around any body of water in Florida.” Wildlife Rescuer Justin Matthews said.

For the most part, if you leave alligator’s alone they’ll leave you alone, but during nesting season alligators are more likely to attack.

“A female will protect her young,” Matthews said. “And if someone walks up close to her nest she’s of course going to run ‘em off”

Nests will be located in marshy areas around ponds or bodies of water, so be careful when you’re walking near them… especially with your pets.

“When you have your dog near the water,” Matthews said. “Keep them at least 10 ft. away from the edge, and don’t throw tennis balls in the water and have your dog go chase them.”

Especially at dusk, when it can be hard to see if anything is in the water.

“They lie on the bottom of the water, they wait for something to walk by,” Matthews said. “Then they jump out and grab it, and take it in the water for a death roll which drowns it.”

“A lot of people don’t realize how far an alligator can jump,” Matthews said. “This little guy Irwin here can jump two feet out of his pond to get food that’s in my hand, and he’s an education alligator.”

Justin Matthews says Alligators that have been fed my humans will associate all people with food. So be aware if one starts heading toward you.

“If an alligator is acting like that, like he’s coming toward you,” Matthews said. “That means he’s ruined, he’s been fed, you need to call Star, punch in Start FWC, it stands for Florida Wildlife Commission.”

And if you’re running away, don’t fall for the old wives tale of running in zig zags.

“You don’t have to zig zag,” Matthews said. “Just run in a straight line,” Matthews said. “He can run really fast but it’s only for about 40 or 50 feet, so if you keep that distance away from the water’s edge there’s no way he could catch you.”

If you need to report a nuisance alligator you can call the Florida Wildlife Commission Hotline: 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).