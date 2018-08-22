Red Tide now local State of Emergency in Manatee

Kathy Leon
MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County has declared a local state of emergency because of red tide.

The county can now pursue any possible assistance from the state and federal governments.

The only funding to date is a $750,000 grant through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which the county is expecting to receive to help pay for cleanup efforts.

Some of those funds are likely to go to Mote Marine for research purposes.

The county has hired a company out of Louisiana to clean canals clogged with dead sea life,  but local fishermen can apply as subcontractors.

Currently three collection boats are working the Gulf of Mexico and other area waters.

Kathy Leon
