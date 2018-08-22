Over-the-air viewers can now rescan their TVs

SUNCOAST – Those who watch SNN, GRIT TV and LAFF TV with an antenna are now watching on a new channel number.

Our new transmitter was placed at our site at the Comcast building in Sarasota Wednesday, August 22. The channel switch from 39 to 26 was completed later in the afternoon.

If you know someone who uses an antenna to watch SNN, GRIT TV and LAFF TV, direct them to our website for directions on how to rescan their TV. This change does not affect anyone watching us on Comcast, DISH, Frontier or Spectrum.

Over-the-air viewers can click the link below to follow the steps on how to rescan your TV: