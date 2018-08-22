North Port standoff

NORTH PORT – Some tense moments this Wednesday afternoon in North Port.

A chase taking place on Cuthbert Avenue led to several police units on scene of a standoff.

The suspect ran into a nearby home and was considered not a threat to the community.

The standoff lasted about 3 hours until the suspect was taken into custody.

Which than led to an investigation inside.

Home owner Attila Tengerdy says the whole situation was exhausting.

“And they wouldn’t let me in, in my own house, my own house. So I’m out here going, yeah I’m alright.. Not really but you know,” said Tengerdy.

Officers reported no injuries and have yet to release the identity of the suspect. No other accomplices are thought to be involved.