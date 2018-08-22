Name change on hold for the moment in Parrish

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
9

MANATEE COUNTY – Parrish supporters have won the latest round in a school name fight

The Manatee School Board voted 3–2 last night to initiate a six–month name change process in response to calls from the Parrish community for North River High School to be named for the town where it will sit.

According to the Herald-Tribune, District Superintendent Cynthia Saunders will now notify the board next meeting of all purchases and orders the district needs to make for the school to open in time.

The board will decide then, based on that report, if the cost to delay officially renaming the school is worth it.

The board cannot officially vote to rename the school until February.

The problem for those who oppose the Parrish name is that Crawford Parrish, the town settler, was also a slave owner and they don’t want the new school named after him.

Previous articleSarasota police investigate pedestrian accident
Next articleRed Tide now local State of Emergency in Manatee
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here