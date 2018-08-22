Meteorologists accurately forecast hurricanes, scientists want to do the same with red tide

Last year’s Hurricane Irma was a nail biter. It’s path and intensity changed countless times, but forecasters were able to keep us informed of every move.

What if scientists could track and forecast red tide blooms the same way? That’s the dream of Mote’s CEO, and president, Doctor Michael Crosby.

“We need to do the same thing with our ability to be able to forecast red tide,” said Doctor Crosby. “It’s absolutely essential, if were also then going to deploy new technologies to control red tide and to mitigate the impacts of red tide.”

High winds and dead fish, two very different impacts, but Doctor Crosby says hurricanes and red tides both share common ground.

“Hurricanes, tornadoes and red tide are naturally occurring and very impactful, often negatively impactful events in our in environment that we live in here in Florida,” said Crosby.

Marcus Austin, meteorologist at The National Weather Services say technological advancements have led to pin-point accuracy in hurricane forecasting.

“So, were able to pass along more confident information, more timely information and more often,” said Austin.

Austin says The National Weather Services partnered with MOTE Marine to help residents prepare for the impacts of red tide

“While people I think know what hurricanes are they kind of understand them Red tide is till kind of a big mystery box to them,” said Austin. “I think it kind of scares people. so the more communication the more messaging we have the more we can educate the public. The better prepared they’re going to be.

Crosby says research and funding is high after a bad red tide season, but when the dead fish are gone, so goes the funding. Doctor Crosby says the only way to achieve accurate red tide forecasting is through focused research and adequate funding

“I see no reason why a targeted effort the efforts of mode has proposed in 5 years that we would not be able to see significant outcomes, significant increases in our ability to mitigate and control red tide,” he said.