Major changes continue for Sarasota school buildings

SARASOTA – Major changes are in store for Sarasota County school buildings.

The Sarasota County School Board bolstered the district’s choice to prioritize hardening schools when it approved the schools’ five–year capital plan yesterday.

The plan lays out major building changes in store for the school district during the next five years, although district officials stress that plans for the 2018–19 year are the only ones currently budgeted.

Following the Parkland shooting, Superintendent Todd Bowden focused on making the district’s schools more secure.

According to the Herald-Tribune, this year, the district will spend about $17.5 million on fencing around schools, $14.5 million on making all schools have a single point of entry, $5.75 million on district access control, and $3 million on cameras.