Lawyer hired to defend Sarasota City Manager

SARASOTA – The City of Sarasota has hired an outside lawyer to defend City Manager Tom Barwin.

It’s over looming litigation stemming from his years long use of private email to conduct city business and it could cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.

It also comes after the Herald–Tribune reported last week on Barwin’s extensive use of the private email account.

According to the paper a public records request made by a former City Commission candidate in June for city–related emails on Barwin’s Gmail account, which was fulfilled last week, revealed at least 500 messages to and from Barwin regarding city matters.

In 2016 Michael Barfield, President of the Florida American Civil Liberties Union, made a similar request for Barwin’s personal emails, but was reportedly told the records didn’t exist.

He notified the city last week of his plans to sue the city for Barwin’s alleged mishandling of those records.

The legal defense could cost taxpayers more than $20,000.