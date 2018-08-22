Duck rescued from red tide waters

SARASOTA- Red Tide is washing fish, manatees and dolphins to the shore, But, there not the only animals being affects, birds are also feeling the effects of red tide.

Wildlife Rescuer Justin Matthews found this duck stumbling on the shore of a creek on the border of Bradenton and Sarasota. Matthews says you could smell a strong red tide in the area, and see the fish lined up on the shore.

“This precious little bird was just sitting on the side right by the canal,” Matthews said. “When I walked up to it, most of the time they jump in the water, didn’t want to jump in that water, so I was just able to walk up and pick her up and now they’ll give her great care at save our seabirds.”

Save our Seabirds has a few other birds recovering from red tide effects in their hospital, but Matthews says for the most part birds know to stay away from red tide water.