The ‘Clear The Shelters’ adoption drive is a success

MANATEE COUNTY – Over 23 hundred pets found homes during this years ‘Clear The Shelters’ adoption drive.

Those pets now have forever homes, on the Suncoast and in the Bay area thanks to the joint effort by NBC news stations like WFLA and local shelters.

Almost two dozen area shelters teamed up for for Clear The Shelters, a two week adoption drive.

The last day of the adoption drive was Saturday, Aug. 18, and it was an amazingly successful day with 854 adoptions happening in just that one day.

Participating shelters shared photos of families with their adopted pets on social media using the hashtag #ClearTheShelters.

Congratulations to all the new forever families.