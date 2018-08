SARASOTA – The Sarasota Police Department worked a pedestrian accident at 10th street and U.S. 41.

It happened shortly at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The department’s Twitter page stated the north lanes would be closed for several hours. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.