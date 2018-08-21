Sarasota city manager vowing transparency

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
1

SARASOTA – The Sarasota city manager is vowing to turn over city–related correspondence from his personal email account.

City Manager Tom Barwin read a statement Monday proclaiming his commitment to transparency and open government law.

It is  following revelations that he had been using a private email account for years to conduct city business.

The Herald-Tribune reports he’s also sifting through his Gmail account to produce any city related emails he’s sent and received since becoming city manager in 2012 to comply with another public records request from a former City Commission candidate and frequent critic of his , Martin Hyde.

The statement came as the City Commission met for the first time since the Herald–Tribune reported last week on Barwin’s extensive use of the private email account.

Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

