Putnam makes campaign stop in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY – Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam made stop in Bradenton to speak to his supporters from the area and delivered a message to President Trump: stay out of Florida politics.

It was the first stop on Tuesday morning for the Putnam campaign team, Theresa’s restaurant.

Putnam spoke about job creation, red tide, grassroots campaigning, and the Florida economy.

Putnam says he is crisscrossing big cities and small towns as he campaigns to beat his primary opponent who President Trump endorses, Ron DeSantis.

“I support President Trump’s agenda,” Putnam said, I wish that he’d stayed out of the race. There’s no bigger thumb on the scale than the leader of the free world. But I believe that at his rally in Tampa there were an awful lot of Trump/Putnam voters there.”

The primary is August 28th and SNN will carry the results live beginning at 8 pm.