Health risks for firefighters go beyond the fire

MANATEE COUNTY- The dangers firefighters face don’t go away once the fire is put out.

“The products of smoke,” Heather Mazurkiewicz said. “Are what, there is carcinogens in the air, poisons as we like to call them, and that’s what is putting us at more risk.”

Heather Mazurkiewicz says last year 74% of the line of duty deaths for firefighters were the result of cancer, but simple things can help reduce that risk.

“Making sure that we keep our fire gear out of the bays,” Mazurkiewicz said. “That when we are doing truck checks, we pull the truck out of the bays so the diesel exhaust doesn’t gather.”

New decontamination kits from the state will help them keep carcinogens out of the firehouse with things like baby wipes.

“We go into very hot environments,” Mazurkiewicz said. “And so being able to wipe those carcinogens off our skin because for every 5 degrees that the skin temperature rises the absorption rate goes up as much as 400%.”

But it’s not just physical health risks firefighters bring home.

“The car accidents, the fatalities, the shootings, the stabbings, drownings, things of that nature,” Florida Firefighters Safety and Health Collaborative Sam Eaton said. “We see a lot of tragedy, and some time in a single month we might see the same tragedy a person might see in their entire year.”

PTSD is becoming increasingly more common among firefighters, who head to scenes expecting to save people.

“A lot of times we can’t fix things,” Eaton said. “And we’re supposed to come in and save the day, treat the wounds, get somebody to the hospital safely, and when that doesn’t happen, the firefighter deals with that.”

But what these health symposiums are trying to get across is you don’t have to deal with this alone.

“It’s interesting when they bring up the symptoms,” North River Fire District Training Officer Jeff Dirling said. “We all king of relate, we all kind of nods our heads and think we’re all going through the same things, and that helps open the door to conversations that can take place in the fire service.”

Representatives from departments across the Suncoast attended this morning’s symposium and will be bringing the information and advice back to their firehouses.