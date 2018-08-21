Fight for new high school name continues in Parrish

MANATEE COUNTY – More than 1,300 Parrish residents are calling for School Board members to change the name of North River High School, which will open next year, to Parrish High School.

The board’s decision to go with North River over Parrish originally came down to initials.

Parrish High School would have the same initials as nearby Palmetto High School.

It also is a tradition that high schools are not named after people.

Recently though, according to the Herald-Tribune, the debate has shifted to the moral character of the family patriarch Crawford Parrish who was a slave owner, and whether a school should be named after him.

According to the paper, the North River name only exists on paper at this point.

Still, orders for the signs, uniforms and equipment with the school name on it will be going out in the coming weeks.

So if a change happens it must be soon.