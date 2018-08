PINELLAS COUNTY – A burglar had to be rescued by deputies after he got stuck in a bathroom window of a house he was trying to rob.

Deputies said 32–year–old Michael Russell’s chest and head were sticking out of the window for more than an hour.

A neighbor heard his calls for help and called 911.

Officers found rubber gloves and wire cutters and a screwdriver in Russell’s possession.

Investigators believe he was trying to steal power tools and construction equipment left inside the home.