A middle school girl built a portable shelter for the homeless

Tiny, mighty Madi, that’s how Jeni Scheid sees her 12 year old daughter.

“She’s always, from the time she was a baby, larger than life, dreams really big,” Scheid said. “She always wants to change the world or be a part of something bigger than herself.”

Madi Scheid designed a mini portable home on wheels for the homeless. A sixth grade science invention project led to her creation, but a heartbreaking story inspired the project.

“A homeless man up north actually froze to death because he couldn’t find a place to sleep,” said Madi Scheid.

The portable home is large enough for a person can crawl inside and seek shelter. When it comes to the design, she thought of it all, including the weather people without homes face on a daily basis.

“We have some rubber that actually takes the heat and brings it inside,” she said.

The invention became more than a school project; it became a home for Reggie, a Bradenton man. Laura Licoski, with Facing Homelessness says Madi’s compassion makes a big difference in the community.

“It showed so much drive and ambition, it showed so much love and compassion for another human being, that it blew my mind,” said Licoski.

The Scheid’s and Licoski say they plan on introducing Madi to the man who is living in the shelter. Madi is overwhelmed by people who support her idea, but she just wants to inspire others to make a change in their communities…

“If you’re small, and you’re a little kid like me, you don’t have to wait to change the world,” she said.