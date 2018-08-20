Venice City Council holds special red tide meeting

VENICE- Empty beaches are a stark contrast to a packed Venice Commission chamber as residents hear about city plans to combat red tide.

Fed up with the effects of red tide, area residents filled every seat at Venice City Hall Monday demanding answers.

Nadine Baker a Venice resident is passionate about finding a solution.

“Water is life; we have got to protect our oceans. So I came here to show my support for that and to let people know that I am upset about what has happened,” said Baker.

So, what caused the red tide bloom?

Mote President and CEO Doctor Michael Crosby is what he called, a naturally occurring event dating as far back as the 15-hundreds.

Doctor Crosby debunked any correlation between Lake Okeechobee algae and the red tide bloom.

“There is no data that indicates any correlation between or cause and effect between the occurrence of red tide and the outflow of water of Okeechobee down the Caloosahatchee,” said Crosby.

Algae and red tide are two environmental conditions and according to Doctor Crosby, one we can’t control, the other we can.

Mote Scientists urged residents to make changes to minimize algae. One way? Stop using fertilizer,

“Decreases in what we do in our daily lives in terms of nutrient inputs into creeks and rivers these are things that we can do and that all together add up to have a significant impact. The blue green algae bloom is something we can do something about. We can end that. The red tide bloom we can mitigate its impact but we can never get rid of it,” he said.

Still, the impact is painful to witness.

It just makes me cry, it really does,” said Baker. “I’ve gone to bed quite a few nights crying because its just I can’t stand the destruction, every life to me is important.”