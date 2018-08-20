Primary Election 2018: Congressional District 17

State Senator Greg Steube and State Representative Julio Gonzalez are trying to take their political careers from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C.

They are the front-runners in the GOP primary for Congressional District 17, which serves the southern section of Sarasota County, Charlotte County and other rural counties.

Steube and Gonzalez are running in this Republican stronghold, along with Port Charlotte resident Bill Akins, to succeed Congressman Tom Rooney, who is not seeking re-election.

The primary election is Aug. 28. This figures to be an interesting race to watch on the Suncoast.

SNN’s Grant Boxleitner interviewed the two candidates on the campaign trail.