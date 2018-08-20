Pee Wee football coach arrested for drug possession

MANATEE COUNTY – Deputies arrested a Pee Wee football coach and former Manatee High School standout receiver last week after investigators said they found marijuana and a gun in a car he was driving.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Edgard Theliar, 29, was stopped by detectives who were conducting surveillance in the area in the 3100 block of 15th Street East in Bradenton around 4 p.m. Thursday after the vehicle he was driving did not stop for a red light.

Detectives brought in a K9 when they say the odor of marijuana was detected.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found baggies of marijuana and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Theliar is charged with possession marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He bonded out of Manatee County Jail on Friday.