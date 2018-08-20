Manatee County begins cleaning private canals affected by red tide

MANATEE COUNTY – “Take pretty big nets like this or even bigger nets and scoop the fish onto the boat and take the fish to the dumpsters,” said Captain Destiny Ibasfalean who is a volunteer fisherman helping the county clean private canals.

That scooping cleaning process in Manatee County started Monday.

“The contractors been out here for a few hours. We’ve been tracking them. We know that they’re down in that Bowlees Creek area. Three boats and a tracker boat,” said Alan Lai Hipp who is the Environmental Program Manager for Marine Resources for the Parks and Natural Resource Department in Manatee County.

No totals on the first day’s take

And Hipp says he can’t say when the county will be finished cleaning.

“The amount of stuff we’ve seen out in the bay that’s in the open water. It’s going to depend on wind and tide currents and things and I know the contractors are doing their best, but there’s nothing that stops fish from going back into an area after they’ve been through it so it’s going to be a situation of patience and kind of monitoring the situation,” said Lai Hipp.

Visit mymanatee.org for more information on how you can locate a fisherman or contractor for your private canal that has been affected by red tide.