Home share program looks to help affordable housing shortage

SARASOTA- Affordable Housing and Elder Loneliness, two problems in Sarasota that could benefit from a new Pilot Project being launched by the Friendship Centers, The Home Sharing Program.

“By helping to match seniors who have a home they are living in and can share space with a young professional between the ages of 23 and 40,” Farrar said.

Program Coordinator Evan Farrar says with housing and rental costs in Sarasota continuing to rise, it’s a way to help young professionals live in the city they work in.

“This gives an opportunity to help address that need and help make housing more affordable,” Farrar said. “Especially for someone whose just starting out, and trying to figure out their career, and get going on housing and where they’re going to live.”

The rent they pay will help seniors on a fixed income stay in their homes.

“But the other piece of it is companionship,” Farrar said. “Most home share programs around the country report that companionship and improving quality of life is a big outcome of this program for other communities.”

And the inter-generational relationships have benefits for everyone.

“Somebody can share their experiences,” Farrar said. “Talk about what’s going on in the day, they may spend some time together in the home, go on some activities together, lots of ways they will develop these relationships.”

The program launched this week, and already the Friendship Centers is receiving applications.

“We want as many people to know about it as possible,” Farrar said. “And have as many applications as we can to get going, the goal is during the first year of the project to have six matches.”

Both home providers and home sharers will undergo background checks before being approved to participate.

“To make sure we vet people as much as possible,” Farrar said. “Then somebody once they move through the application process, we’ll have created a profile with what they are looking for in terms of their needs as a home provider or a home sharer, and once they start looking at other profiles they can find a match that they like, and we’ll help them to move that match forward.”

If you want more information or to apply you can visit the Friendship Center’s Website.