Private canals affected by red tide to be cleaned out this week in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY – “We’re on the move to remove the public health threat, but at the same time there will be fish left behind and other fish might drift in. So residents and Homeowners can contract with homeowners to do that final clean up. I kind of talk about it in terms of vacuum cleaning and dusting. We’re doing the vacuum cleaning and they’re doing the dusting,” said Charlie Hunsicker who is the Director of Parks and Natural Resources Department in Manatee County.

An initiative that will hopefully help people who live in beautiful neighborhoods like this one, but smells like a fish market.

“The smell is horrendous. Of course we live right there and it’s very difficult for us to go outside. All day and night it has this stench to it,” said Trisha Townsend.

The canal behind Trisha Townsend’s home looks like this now, she says this is much better than it was.

“We did have a volunteer that come out on Friday. Just a stranger who saw the fish and cleaned up I don’t know how much, but he cleaned out the canal that believe it or not has twice as many fish as you see now,” said Townsend.

Believe it. We have photos.

She says the smell is so much better now and she encourages folks to clean out their canals when given the opportunity instead of waiting for the fish to naturally go away.

“It does come and go with the tide, but if you can clean it up it certainly helps as you can tell with the smell. It’s just horrendous out here,” said Townsend.

If you want your canal cleaned out, visit mymanatee.org