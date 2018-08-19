High school basketball golf tournament fundraiser

NORTH PORT – From the basketball court, to the golf course, North Port Highschool’s Boy’s Basketball team’s 3rd annual golf tournament fundraiser at Riverwood Golf Course is right around the corner.

“I think it’s awesome, because we’re going to bring in almost 100 golfers this year, and I think it’s a way to bring the community together, they get to spend the day with the kids,” said boys’ basketball coach Ryan Power.

“And after all that, after they’re done golfing, we come back and we serve them drinks and stuff for lunch and hand them their food,” said Bobcat basketball player Eric Baker.

“I love seeing the kids interact with people that are supporting them within the community, and it’s great for the community to get to see the kids, and then later on in the season, see what their fundraising has done for us,” said Power.

Now if you would like to be a golfer in the August 25th tournament, you can sign up for a fee of $300 per 4 players by August 23rd.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and what we use our fundraising for is gear expense, we like to get our guys lots of gear, backpacks, travel suites polos, anything we can represent our school in. Travel expense, whether it’s paying for vans, staying in hotels, or just little things around the gym, like our shooting machine and hopefully some floor cleaner to keep this floor in good shape,” said Power.

“I think it’s really good because it’s also a bonding experience for me and my teammates, as well as like getting our face out there and getting all of these people in the community just to see us,” said Baker.

“So we would like to build it each year, and as we build it, we’ll be able to do more and more with the basketball program at school. I would just like to thank all of my parents that have helped with this, they have done an extraordinary job,” said Power.

To register, you can go to Prideparents.org. For the golfers, breakfast, lunch, bag handling, a golf cart, a green fee and two drink tickets will all be included in the offer. While general admission to the event is free.