Charlotte County deputies looking for vandalism suspect

Nadine Young
CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officials need your help finding a suspect who damaged multiple mailboxes in Port Charlotte.

Early Saturday morning, an unknown suspect damaged mailboxes in the neighborhoods of Cascade Ave, Viscaya Dr, and Mohawk Dr. in Port Charlotte.

The suspect is described as a thin white male, seen exiting a light colored two–tone Buick and also seen pulling on car door handles.

In total, 17 mailboxes were damaged. If you have any information call crime stoppers at 1–800–780–8477

