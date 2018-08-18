Two injured in bar fight shooting

MANATEE – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bar fight that ended with two people being shot.

Deputies were called to the Nahesha Bar and Lounge on 15th Street East in Bradenton just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday for the shooting.

Once they got to the scene, deputies found 37-year-old Marlin Amaya-Castro with a gunshot wound to his leg. Witnesses said another victim, 29-year-old Guillermo Gonzalez, had already been taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Security guards at the scene told deputies that two groups of people got into a fight that led to the shooting.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call them at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.