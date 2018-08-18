Sarasota and Manatee County School Board candidates debate at the 2018 School Board Candidate Forum

MANATEE COUNTY – The 2018 School Board Candidate Forum takes place at USF’s Manatee-Sarasota campus.

Candidates answer questions asked by Emily Walsh, a publisher at the Observer and moderator of the event.

Questions like :

Do you think the Manatee County School Board should consider in house candidates for the Superintendent, Why or Why not?

“We have not done well as far as the academics and a few years ago we were almost bankrupt so that makes me a little leery to bring back someone who may have those skills,” said Alice Kaddatz, a candidate for District 1.

“We have come a long way since September of 2012. We are academically in very good shape. We are financially in even better shape,” said Charlie Kennedy, a current school board member and incumbent for District 1.

Candidates debating about another hot topic, school security.

“Even if we have a school resource officer in every school, we still actually need more people with guns based on what we learned from parkland. I will tell you some of the guardians just retired like a week before they started the guardian program from the sheriffs office,” said Scott Hopes, a current school board member and incumbent for District 4.

“They cannot arrest an individual that could be doing something that could get them arrested with an SRO or city policeman,” said Joe Stokes, a candidate for District 4.

Make sure you mark August 28th on your calendar. That is the day of the 2018 Primary Election.