Pop up vent provides free laundry services to Suncoast families

Laundry detergent, dryer sheets and the cost of washing adds stress for many Suncoast families doing their laundry.

The Laundry Project knows that burden, and tries to relieve it.

“At The Laundry Project we know for a lot of people sometimes that have to make a decision between buying food, paying a bill, and doing laundry,” said Lester Patascil.

The Suncoast Campaign for Grade Level Reading partnered with The Laundry Project providing free laundry for every person at the SuperMatt Laundromat between 10am and 1pm Saturday.

“We are able to relieve them of that financial burden this week and engage them in conversation and help them know the importance of reading and literacy for their children,” said Beth Duda, from the Grade Level Reading Campaign.

People say getting help like this from the community lightens the load.

Lynn Atyeo was among those getting their laundry done for free.

“Well were being helped, it’s being paid for, they’re feeding us. What more can we ask for? It’s beautiful,” said Atyeo.

But the “Pop up Neighbor through Laundry” event is more than paying for laundry, it’s preparing children for their future.

“Our education system is set up so that children learn to read from birth to third grade, but after third grade they are expected to read to learn, so if that skill isn’t in place by the end of third grade the rest of their education is going to be affected,” said Duda.

Families were shocked when they learned their laundry is free.

“I came over here to do my laundry, and I was like what’s going on they were like we have books and were paying for your laundry so I was like ok let me call everybody,” said Tanisha Williams.

Although the laundry is free just for the day, the lesson families learned will be carried throughout their children’s lives.

“It’s actually really good because I try to read with her and I know her school helps with that, so I want to promote that while she’s young,” said Williams.

The grade level reading campaign has done more than 650 events in just three years.