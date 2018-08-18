Paws at the park ballgame

The inaugural, ‘Paws at the park’ took place today at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.

At Paws at the park, you can bring your dog with you into the stadium to browse vendors, participate your pooch in a costume contest, take a free photo, paint and of course watch a free game of baseball along with your best friend.

David Rovine, Vice President of Orioles Sarasota explains the inspiration for the event.

“Well you know this event has become very popular all across major league baseball and we wanted to do it here. People are committed to their dogs and I get that and I respect that, and they should be,” said Rovine.

More pet friendly events are expected for the future, along with more free games starting next week.

The game today however was not played for long, due to a swarm of honey bees taking home plate, just in time for national honey bee day.