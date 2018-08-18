Now Hiring Nadine: Bee Keeping

SARASOTA -One Suncoast woman makes a living out of bee keeping. Saturday, is National Honey Bee Day so in this week’s now hiring Nadine I am trying my hand at bee keeping

Inside the Sarasota Honey Company, shelves of raw honey, soaps, and candles line the wall. But before they end up like this, you have to harness bees.

With more than 300 honey hives Co- Owner Alma Johnson is the queen worker bee, she is showing me the ropes of bee keeping.

First, we are building bee hive boxes.

“We need to make boxes so that way our hives have a home our hives and also a place to put the honey,” said Johnson.

Each hive typically needs two boxes… so using a drill press, I’m creating small holes in the wood frames.

“Roll this all the way down that way can get a nice cut a nice pull there,” explained Johnson.

Next, it’s time to assemble the boxes; we use a mallet to eliminate extra space for pests to get in. Johnson says, securing the boxes with nails instead of glue makes them stronger.

“The next thing we would do its we would build at least 20 of these and then we would stack them with the handles face down and then we would prime them and also paint them with a semi- gloss,” said Johnson.

Sarasota Honey Company works with young adults with disabilities to help make the boxes and other tasks. It’s something Johnson is very passionate about.

Lighting a smoker with dried pine needles the smoke keeps the bees away and distracts them.

The smoke will muffle the alarm signal that they may give off saying hey there’s an intruder coming,” said Johnson. The goal is go to into a hive with baby princesses that haven’t hatched and move them into a queen less hive .

A lot of work goes into creating a simple product. Johnson hopes people will understand the positive impacts and benefits of bee keeping.