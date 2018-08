SARASOTA – Early Voting for Primary Elections begins.

Voters can cast their ballots prior to election day in Sarasota and Manatee County until August 25th.

The supervisor of elections in Sarasota, North Port, and Venice is open 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily.

Mayor Phillip Levine, a Gubernatorial Democratic candidate for Florida, showed up at the supervisor of elections in Sarasota today.