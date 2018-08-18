Clear the shelters free pet adoption

The third annual national event, Clear The Shelters is in full swing today at the Bishop animal shelter of Bradenton.

Clear The Shelters is a one-day adoption palooza where animal shelters and rescues all across the country are waiving their pet adoption fees.

With more than 200 people and 40 adoptions so far, public relations and event coordinator Emily Bach says things are really shaping out.

“We’re just really excited to see all of these long term animals go home, ones who have been here in the shelter for months or years. It makes us feel great really,” said Bach.

With last year’s total of 50 adoptions, the Shelter has high hopes to beat the number by this afternoon.