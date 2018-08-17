Waffle House coming to a party near you

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
27

SARASOTA – Have a birthday, wedding, or family reunion on the calendar?

Now even folks here on the Suncoast can cater the event with a food truck from Waffle House.

The Atlanta based restaurant chain is now renting out its food truck for private events nationwide.

It  says the food truck brings their unique experience right to you!

They will pull up and cook your desired menu choices for you and your guests.

So what does it cost to get one?

To start, you have to pay the $90 rental fee, then its $50 per hour based on mileage to and from the event.

If you want the Waffle Truck at your next event, you can contact them by clicking here

Previous articleClear the Shelters pet adoption Saturday
Next articleSanders stops in Tampa today
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here