Waffle House coming to a party near you

SARASOTA – Have a birthday, wedding, or family reunion on the calendar?

Now even folks here on the Suncoast can cater the event with a food truck from Waffle House.

The Atlanta based restaurant chain is now renting out its food truck for private events nationwide.

It says the food truck brings their unique experience right to you!

They will pull up and cook your desired menu choices for you and your guests.

So what does it cost to get one?

To start, you have to pay the $90 rental fee, then its $50 per hour based on mileage to and from the event.

If you want the Waffle Truck at your next event, you can contact them by clicking here