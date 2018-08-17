Video shows apparent school bus overcrowding, District disagrees

SARASOTA – The Sarasota County School District is pushing back after a cell phone video allegedly shows overcrowding on a school bus.

The video, sent to us by Sarasota County Schools, appears to show students overflowing their seats into the center aisle. A student on the bus is saying the isles are crowded with passengers and kids are sitting with three people to a seat. He also is heard saying that half of the seats only have two seat belts.

The Sarasota County School district released a statement saying the bus in question was holding 74 students; while buses are equipped to hold 77 passengers and each bench has thee seat belts.

The district statement goes on to read, “students should not be standing or sitting in the aisles and bus drivers are encouraged to request students take their seats and put their seat belts in place before transportation.”

The district says that safety and security of all students is there top priority.

If there is overcrowding, the district’s practice is to send another bus to accommodate the extra passengers, but if not possible, “state law permits the occupancy of additional passengers for up to 10 days, providing the driver operates at 5 miles-per-hour under the speed limit.”