Sarasota gym owners turns Medieval weaponry into gym equipment

SARASOTA- A Sarasota gym owner brought a unique style of physical training to the Suncoast, using unusual equipment.

“We nicknamed it without cardio without running,” Frank DiMeo Owner of The Cave Gym in Sarasota said.

Used in Middle-Eastern and European combat thousands of years ago, maces were weapon a to be reckoned with.

“…training their soldiers, training their grapplers, their wrestlers and so on like that,” DiMeo said.

Now DiMeo has his clients use maces to train for life.

DiMeo said.”Just regular folks, we have a couple of medical professionals here, who work long, grueling days.”

It’s a one-of-a-kind workout DiMeo brought to the Suncoast in 2016 coining it as MaceFit.

“Centrifugal strength training; you’re moving mostly in circles…though we do some static exercises. Two different style of maces, a long one and a short one, and clubs,” DiMeo said.

The program is customizable for anyone, like Frank’s wife, Sue.

“It’s great. I’ve had a shoulder injury before and it’s great for shoulder injuries. I’ve had back injury, knee problems,” Sue said.

Though DiMeo wasn’t the first to train with maces, it certainly is making headlines…Macefit made strides of their own, certifying coaches across the globe.

“We have coaches now in New Jersey, Mississippi, London, Georgia, and several cities in Florida,” Frank said.

And they’re just getting started; a Macefit representative is attending an NSCA Conference in Baltimore, Maryland in October to expand the program even further.