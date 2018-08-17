Sanders stops in Tampa today

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY – Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders makes a stop in Tampa today to campaign for Andrew Gillum. This morning the Vermont senator and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum were at Armature Works.

The democratic mayor of Tallahassee hopes the star power helps push him over the top. The race for the democratic position for governor is tight. In order to face off against the republican candidate, Gillum must win in the primary. He faces candidates Jeff Greene, Gwen Graham, Chris King and Philip Levine.

After speaking in Tampa, Gillum and Sanders are headed to Orlando for another campaign rally later in the day.