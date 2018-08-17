Manatee County wants to clean smaller private canals affected by red tide

MANATEE COUNTY – “We’re bringing in commercial boats and netters and those who can do large amounts of volume on a day to day basis, but even we can’t guarantee that all the fish that’s collected under the docs, back in the corners, will be collected,” said

“Usually we take pretty big nets like this or even bigger nets and just scoop the fish out on to the boat then we bring the boat back and dump it in the dumpsters,” said

Manatee County dumpsters made available by Manatee County at Bayfront Park on Anna Maria Island and at three County-owned boat ramps.

Private homeowners can also use the dumpsters if they collect dead fish and debris from red tide or they can contact local fishermen willing to do the work.

Captain Destiny Ibasfalean, one of the fishermen who offers to assist with the homeowners who need their canals cleared, encourages homeowners and business owners to call and get any dead sea life near them cleaned out.

“People don’t want to be around that, don’t want to look at it, and they don’t want to have to endure the consequences that come with you leaving your fish in the canal because you want to wait another day to see if it comes out,”

Fishermen who want to contract their services with local homeowners or homeowner associations, may provide their contact information to the County’s Citizen Action Center.

For more information on how you can hire someone to clean up your property, visit https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/parks___natural_resources/parks__preserves___beaches/red_tide_information___updates/