Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources addresses red tide clean up

Red Tide has been an ongoing concern on the Suncoast. Residents in Manatee County have been complaining about the dead fish in the canals, so Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources held a meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss the cleanup plans.

“The idea is to get in to the canals, the waterways, the channels in the county,” said Ed Hunzeker, Manatee County Administrator. “Both on the mainland and the island as well as longboat key to pick up the maximum amount of fish in the shortest amount of time. We don’t want to represent that we will get every fish in every canal in every waterway, but were trying to do the major cleanup.”

Hunzeker says they are working on a contract with a company from Boca Raton to do the clean-up and they will be presenting the plan to the board on Tuesday.

Administrators are unsure of the total price of the cleanup but they say private citizens will pay for it.

“Not at this point, we will know once they get boots on the ground and they survey the area we will have a better idea of the total cost,” said Hunzeker. “We’re going to ask the board on Tuesday to appropriate it a half a million dollars to begin the process, and well determine the actual cost as we move forward.”

If you have any questions about the clean up, Manatee County set up a hotline for residents to call.

(941) 749-3547