Judge slashes historic judgment against the City of Sarasota

SARASOTA – A Judge has drastically reduced A $49.8 million dollar judgment against the City of Sarasota.

According to the Herald-Tribune, yesterday, County Court Judge Erika Quartermaine ordered the nearly $50 million judgment be reduced to $1.4 million plus interest because the losses developer Buck–Leiter claimed to have suffered were speculative.

Buck–Leiter was negotiating with the city to build a parking garage, a hotel and retail space on city property.

They argued that it reached a series of detailed initial terms for a final agreement with the city a decade ago before the commission voted to halt negotiations, and that those terms constituted a contract, which the city broke,

Quartermaine’s decision partially granted the city’s motion for a directed verdict, a motion made before the case went to the jury that argued the plaintiff lacked sufficient evidence at the end of trial to prove its claim.