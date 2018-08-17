Free bee Sarasota class

At the Sarasota Honey Company, co-owner Alma Johnson says the focus of their free tour is to offer a mini-lesson on the importance of saving bees and their role in our everyday lives.

“Educate them on sustainability, and also educate the public on practices where they can help the environment, again we want to make as many beekeepers as we can,” said Johnson.

Which is exactly why Cyndi and Paul Anken Bauer came!

“We’ve always thought about being bee keepers, and we talked to people about it, so I thought oh well we can gather some information and maybe this will be our start to be bee keepers,” said Cyndi.

From pollinating our crops, spreading seeds and giving us the healing elements in honey, without bees, Johnson says we would become malnourished very quickly.

“Just number one about how important it is, just to our world really., for healthy produce and food and everything! And also the importance of know how big agriculture when they dilute the honey, and how important it is for us as consumers to really go for raw honey and honey that is harvested responsibly,” said Cyndi.

During the tour, Johnson explains how you can personally help, to keep the bees buzzing!

“I say this all the time, I’d rather see 2,000 people with two hives, versus two people with 2,000 hives, and that’s why we provide workshops, and training and classes on sustainability here and classes on beekeeping here,” said Johnson.

“So it was a great day, I’m glad we came! Yeah! It was well-worth it,” said Cyndi.

If you would like to participate, the Sarasota Honey Company is having two more free tours this Saturday for National Honey Bee day. There will be free honey tasting, children’s arts and crafts, and one free honey stick for each customer.