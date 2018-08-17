Feel Good Friday: SAF house tours

SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the Umbrella House at Lido Shores.

Renowned architect Paul Rudolph designed the unique house in 1953. Architectural Digest called it “one of the five most remarkable house of the mid-twentieth century.”

It’s part of the house tours sponsored by the Sarasota Architectural Foundation, a nonprofit that increases awareness of the Sarasota School of Architecture movement.

SAF gives guided tours of the Umbrella House, the Cocoon House on Siesta Key and more.

Erika Cain, the operations director of SAF, talks about the umbrella house and upcoming events for the nonprofit.

