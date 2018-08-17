Director, Kevin Smith finishes filming his newest movie in Sarasota

SARASOTA-

Director Kevin Smith just finished filming his newest movie in Sarasota.

The movie “Killroy Was Here” started filming last June and finished their third installment of the movie on Wednesday. Smith partnered with Ringling College for the production and says the energy at the art school was infectious.

“I was like oh my god what a great place to be,” said Smith. “Go down there be creatively free, work with a bunch of kids, make you feel young again, why not turn back the clock. You know what you ought to do go down to Ringling Sarasota work with the kids, shoot with your thing and you’ll have utter freedom. It’s an easy sell to others and also the bigger sell is like look at the movie.”

Professional Wrestler Chris Jericho even makes an appearance; he plays a gator chaser in the new film. Smith says the horror anthology is a modern day “creepshow.”